Members of the Longview Education Association and other Longview School employees plan to take part in a “walk-in” at several school buildings before classes start this morning, an event that LEA President Ray Clift says is intended to “raise awareness of our students and our schools success and growth.” Events are planned a half-hour before school begins at Cascade Middle School, Mark Morris High School, and at Kessler, Northlake, CVG and Mint Valley Elementary Schools, along with the Broadway Learning Center. 19th District Senator Dean Takko and School Superintendent Dan Zorn are scheduled to attend the 7:20 “walk-in” at Cascade. Clift says that teachers, staff, parents, students, administrators and community members will gather outside of the school to highlight just a few of the great things going on inside the schools. He also says that they will talk about some of the challenges facing those who are in the school on a daily basis. Clift says that the idea is to “allow people to hear firsthand” about the great things going on in Longview Schools. Anyone interested is invited to attend and take part.