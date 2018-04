The City of Longview is moving to help out youth sports leagues that are also helping to maintain parks and athletic facilities around town. At last night’s workshop, the Longview City Council voted unanimously to make changes to how water and sewer utilities are provided. The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will now handle billing and payment of water and sewer services for the youth sports leagues, a move that Longview Youth Soccer President Jeff Coleman says will make a huge difference. It’s estimated that this move will save the sports leagues about $2,600 per year. City officials say that this is an extremely beneficial tradeoff, while also helping to reduce costs for volunteers that are helping to maintain city-owned facilities.