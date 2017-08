Two adults and two children are back on dry ground after a mishap as they were floating on the Cowlitz River last night. A woman called 911 just after 10 pm, reporting that an adult and two children were on a raft that had sprung a leak, and was losing air. The woman reported that they were in the middle of the river, in the area of Edgewater Lane near Castle Rock. The woman said that the only light that they had was from her cell phone, and she only had 38 percent power left. A member of Cowlitz Dive Rescue was in the area, and was able to respond to the river, along with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. They spotted the floaters in short order, and helped them get safely to shore. The entire event was wrapped up by midnight last night.