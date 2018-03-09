On a 6-1 vote, the Longview City Council is approving a leash law that would apply to the city’s parks. The Council is approving changes to the Longview Municipal Code, requiring that dogs be “under the physical control of their handler” in all of the city’s parks, except for the off-leash area at Gerhart Gardens. Council member Steve Moon says this brings Longview into line with most of the cities in the state, which already have leash laws. The Council voted to adopt the recommendations of the Longview Parks Board, which made some alterations to the language that was originally presented. The Parks Board removed a leash length definition, opting for the “physical control” language instead. They also expanded the rule to include all city parks, though the Council is directing the Parks Board to identify other locations that could be off-leash areas. Those recommendations will come back to the Council in a future meeting.