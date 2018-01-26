It looks like the City of Longview is on its way to imposing a Leash Law inside the city limits, proposing to amend the city code to require dog owners to have a tether on their animals. New City Council member MaryAlice Wallis says that it’s a basic safety concern. The proposal is to amend the existing city code on “Dogs or other animals deemed nuisance,” adding language that would declare that a dog not held on a leash by its owner or keeper could be declared as a “nuisance,” subject to sanctions by Animal Control. Several people did express some concerns about the length of the leash that might be allowed. The original language proposed a leash of up to 15 feet in length, but some say that’s too long. Others contend that a six-foot leash could be too short. It’s expected that those definitions will be settled when the code change comes back to the council for formal action.