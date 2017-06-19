Be aware that the State Patrol will be cracking down on “left lane campers” over the next few days, working to enforce the state law that prohibits “camping” in the left lane. The main part of the emphasis will be tomorrow through Thursday, working statewide. The State Patrol plans to target left lane violators, planning to educate them on the consequences of left lane camping. They say that blocking the left lane can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, congestion and collisions. Violation of the state law on “left lane camping” could get you a 136-dollar ticket. WSP says that you should leave your “camping” for the wilderness, and leave the left lane open, except for when you pass. Contact the State Patrol for more information.