You can learn about free legal services that are available in Cowlitz County at a special Meet and Greet event that’s planned for this afternoon at the Longview Public Library. In conjunction with Crime Victim Awareness Week, the Crime Victims Advocacy Program and the Northwest Justice Project are presenting today’s event, which will run from 1 until 2 pm. CVAP serves Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, assisting victims of crimes of all sorts, including events that are not reported to police. The NJP is a state-funded program that provides legal aid for low-income persons and groups across the state. At today’s Meet and Greet, both agencies will be available to discuss the services they provide, and will be able to answer questions. Get more information by calling the Longview Library at 442-5300.