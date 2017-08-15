He’s 103 years old, and has lived long enough to be recognized for his special efforts during World War II. Les Stiebritz of Longview was recently presented with France’s Legion of Honor, the highest award presented to non-French citizen. Today’s Daily News reports on Stiebritz, who was a member of General George Patton’s Third Army. When the war broke out Stiebritz was working at Weyerhaeuser; he volunteered, joining the Army. He was assigned to the 90th Division of the 343rd Field Artillery; he landed on Utah Beach during D-Day, and served with Patton’s army through the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Flossenberg Concentration Camp in Bavaria. Stiebritz’ daughter did the paperwork to apply for Stiebritz’ medal, which then took an entire year to confirm. He received the medal in March, along with a congratulatory letter from the President of France. When presented with the medal, Steibritz reportedly said “Wow.”