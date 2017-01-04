The Longview City Council has a special meeting set for 10 this morning, where they plan to meet with local legislators, and talk about priorities for the upcoming session. The Council reportedly has four main areas of concern for the 2017 Legislature, starting with a request for $288,000 from the state’s Community Development Fund, money that would go toward completion of the R. A. Long Park renovation project. The council also plans to lobby the legislators for money to repair and replace the HVAC system at the Columbia Theatre, completion of the Commerce Avenue Streetscape project, and continued funding for the SR 432-433 Corridor project. Today’s meeting is being held in the Executive Library on the second floor of the Longview City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public.