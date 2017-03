The Kelso man who is accused of killing a man from Rainier, Washington and then dumping his body into the Coweeman River is now free on bail. The Olympian reports that Jeremy Brian Leininger, 20, of Kelso posted bail of $2.5 million earlier this month, after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clark Edward Calquhoun, 53, of Rainier. The two men had been working a ranch near Yelm, and it’s claimed that Leininger lured Calquhoun into the woods, where he shot and killed the older man. It’s alleged that Leininger then put the body into his truck, drove up past the end of Rose Valley Road, and then dumped the body into the Coweeman River. The body was found January 29th, about a month after Calquhoun was reported as missing. The Olympian reports that the bail was posted by Leininger’s parents; under conditions of his release, Leninger is on electronic home monitoring in his parents’ home. He’s allowed to leave only for court dates, his attorney’s office or for medical emergencies. A trial has tentatively been set to start on July 24th.