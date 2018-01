The Oregon Department of Transportation is studying the issues that lead to congestion and traffic backups at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge, and they say that there’s not going to be any easy fix. ODOT released a report on bridge congestion yesterday, citing a number of factors that lead to the congestion. Some of those include the steepness of the bridge itself, the limited space for the merge to occur, the signal at Rockcrest Street and an increase in traffic. Several projects that could help improve the flow are identified, but all are extremely expensive. While they continue to review possible funding options, ODOT plans to continue studying the problem. It’s noted that traffic across the Lewis and Clark Bridge has increased by some 10 percent over the past decade.