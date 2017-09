Yesterday’s standstill traffic on the Lewis and Clark Bridge was caused by a couple of things; a broken log truck and then a fender-bender on the crowded bridge. The Washington State Patrol says that the snafu start a few minutes after 3 pm, when a log truck broke down in the northbound lane of the bridge. Around 3:45 pm, a collision was reported in the southbound lane, also blocking traffic. Traffic backed up on both sides of the river while tow trucks were brought in, and it took some time for the traffic to clear. No injuries were reported.