Only one person reported feeling the magnitude 3.2 earthquake that was recorded yesterday afternoon near Morton. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports that the quake happened at 4:43 pm, about eight miles south-southwest of Morton. The minor seismic event happened at a depth of just over seven miles; Lewis County Emergency Services says that only one person called about the quake, and that person simply wanted to verify that was what happened. There are no reports of property damage or personal injury.