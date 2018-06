Fishing rules are changing again on the Lewis River. Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that the river is reverting to “permanent rules,” closing for retention of adult Chinook Salmon until August 1st. WDFW also says that anglers can now use floating devices to fish for Steelhead on the stretch of the Lewis between Johnson Creek and the overhead power lines below Merwin Dam. Fishery managers say that they’re shutting the river down for Chinook because hatchery breeding goals have not yet been met; those goals have been met for Steelhead, so the river will remain open for those fish. There’s a bag limit of three Steelhead per day. Get full details from WDFW, or contact your local outdoor outfitter.