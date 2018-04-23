A man from Klamath Falls is being identified as the victim in a drowning that took place last Friday afternoon in the Lewis River near Woodland. The incident was reported at about 3 pm Friday afternoon, when Allums Robinson, 24, of Klamath Falls went swimming with friends in the Cedar Creek area, about four miles downstream from Merwin Dam. It was reported that Robinson started struggling in the frigid water, and eventually went under, while his companion made it back to shore. Clark County Fire Rescue put a boat in the water, and spotted Robinson’s body on the river body. Divers were called in to recover Robinson from about 15 feet of water, work that was completed Friday evening. The death is being ruled as an accidental drowning; it’s noted that the Lewis River and other local water bodies are still extremely cold, and that’s being considered as a factor in this drowning. With the sunshine coming this week, people may be heading to local waterways, but you’re reminded that the water is still much too cold for swimming.