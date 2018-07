Help to give the “Gift of Life” today at the Longview Fire Department, as Bloodworks Northwest comes in for a special blood collection event. They will have their Bloodmobile parked at the fire station on Commerce Avenue between 8 am and 2 pm today, with a break planned between 10:30 and 11:30 am. They recommend that you make an appointment by calling 1-800-398-7888, but walk-ins are also welcome. The Longview Fire Department main station is located at 740 Commerce Avenue.