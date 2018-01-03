Now-former-Kalama Mayor Pete Poulson made good on one last promise on his way out the door at the Kalama City Hall, terminating long-time Kalama Library employee Molly Ciancibelli in one of his final official acts. Today’s Daily News reports on the firing of Ciancibelli, who has worked at the Kalama Library for more than 30 years. The elimination of Ciancibelli’s position comes after a period of turmoil at the Kalama Library, which is in remodeled facilities after being flooded out in December of 2015. Ciancibelli was one of four part-time employees who split the staffing hours at the library, but it’s reported that Poulsen had been expressing concerns about the library’s operations for several months. TDN says that Dominic Ciancibelli resigned his Kalama City Council seat over Poulsen’s comments about the Library, where Poulsen talked about eliminating Molly Ciancibelli’s position, along with the potential termination of 16-year Library Director Louise Thomas. New Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter tells TDN that he’s “90 percent sure” that he will accept the moves by Poulsen, while Kalama Library Board members call the move an “act of political retribution.”