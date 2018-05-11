Castle Rock High School Librarian Kim Karnofski is getting national recognition, heading to Washington, D. C. this week to receive a RISE Award from the National Coalition of Classified Education Support Employees Union. RISE stands for Recognizing Inspirational School Employees, and is awarded to school staff that are going above and beyond for students, schools and communities. Karnofski is a Castle Rock native, who then went to LCC before getting her degree. She has worked in the Castle Rock School District for 30 years, also coaching numerous sports teams for the school district. Karnofski says that she’s always wanted to be involved in education, helping kids to make a difference in the world. Karnofski is one of five classified staff people from across the country being honored with a RISE Award, out of more than a million members of this classified support staff union.