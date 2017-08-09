It appears that the near-record-low turnout in this year’s Primary Election is taking down the Castle Rock Library Levy. The latest tally from Cowlitz County Elections shows that the Operations Levy for the library is getting great support, with more than 68 percent of voters saying “yes.” However, Elections Director Carolyn Fundingsland says that this levy needs to be validated, which means that a minimum numbers of voters must participate for the measure to be valid. Fundingsland says that this levy needs a minimum of 387 votes to be valid, and only 334 ballots have come in to this point. Fundingsland says that there are a few ballots that might possibly be valid for counting, but she says that there aren’t enough to validate this election. She also says that the election could have been validated if there had been 233 “yes” votes, but that number is currently at 229, four short of passage. In anticipation of an issue like this, the levy backers had already filed the paperwork to place the measure on the November General Election ballot. Overall, total voter turnout came in at just over 20 percent, which Fundingsland says is as low as she’s ever seen.