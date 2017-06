You’re invited to a special meeting that’s being held tonight at the Longview Library, where they will be soliciting input on possible modernization measures that could be implemented. Library Director Chris Skaugset says that the planning is now under way for a modernization project, and he says that they need public input on the current Longview Library, asking what’s working, what’s not and what improvements you might like to see. This evening’s meeting will run from 6 to 8 pm in the Reading Room at the Library, and is open to anyone interested.