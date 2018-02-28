Library News

You’re invited to a public input session that’s planned for this evening at the Longview Public Library, as work continues on the Library Modernization and Space Utilization Study. You can come in and review the work that’s already been done, and you’ll have a chance to provide your own input. They’ll have information on new building plans, alterations in the use of space, ideas for furniture, building layout and possible parking options. This meeting will run from 6 to 8 pm in the Reading Room on the second floor of the Library.

Only 20 spots are available for the Microsoft Word class that’s being offered this evening at the Longview Library. Daniel Tate with the Longview Library says that this class is for people who have some computer experience, and would like to learn more about Microsoft Office software. The class will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Longview Library. The class is free, but with the limited seating, pre-registration is required. Call 360-442-5300 to get signed up. A similar class on Microsoft Excel is planned on March 27th.