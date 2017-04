If you do plan to go salmon fishing or razor clam digging this weekend, be sure to renew your licenses. Current fishing licenses, salmon tags and hunting licenses expire today, and will need to be renewed before you can legally hunt or fish. Outlets all over the state will renew your licenses and endorsements; you’re also reminded that you should fill out and returns salmon, steelhead and Puget Sound crab catch record cards when you renew your licenses, even if you didn’t catch any of those animals. You can also renew on-line, or over the phone. Prices for 2017-2018 licenses are currently the same as they were last year. Get full information by going to the WDFW web page.