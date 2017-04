The Registered Nursing Assistant license of Ronald Lee Wilsey, 71, of Vader is now suspended, action taken by the Washington Department of Health after Wilsey was arrested on charges of sexual impropriety. Last month, Wilsey was arrested on two counts of indecent liberties, accused of sexually abusing a developmentally disabled female patient. It’s claimed that the incidents took place between July and October of last year, where Wilsey allegedly touched the genitals of his female client. Wilsey now has 20 days to appeal the suspension, and to request a hearing, while his court case also proceeds.