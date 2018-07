While she continues to run for a seat on the Columbia County Commission, Paulette Lichatowich is resigning her seat on the Port of St. Helens Commission. Lichatowich announced her resignation last Friday, eventually releasing a statement. Lichatowich was recently involved in an ethics investigation, and eventually was cleared of all charges. In her statement, Lichatowich says that even though she was cleared, the process “put too great a strain on my family.” Lichatowich says that she appreciates the three years that she spent on the Port Commission, and she hopes they can find a proper replacement. Lichatowich is continuing her run for the Columbia County Commission, taking on incumbent Henry Heimuller in November.