Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelly Pattison is being honored by Cowlitz 2 Fire and rescue, commended for saving a toddler that was thrown from a car during a crash. Cowlitz 2 says that Pattison was checking the scene of the rollover crash when he spotted what he first thought was a doll. Pattison was moved to action when he saw the “doll” blink an eye. Pattison picked up the 14 month-old and then wrapped the baby in his coat until aid personnel arrived. They checked the child over, and found that the baby was basically unhurt. If Pattison hadn’t seen the child and acted, they say that it’s highly possible that the toddler would have been missed, and might have died from hypothermia. Cowlitz 2 Chief Dave LaFave presented Pattison with a Chief’s Coin; Sheriff Mark Nelson also says that he’s extremely proud of Pattison and his work.