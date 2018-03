Sheriff’s Deputies met with a Woodland-area man yesterday morning, after firefighters reported that the man was making threats to shoot down a LifeFlight helicopter. Deputies were called to the three thousand block of Lewis River Road at about 11 yesterday morning, after firefighters reported hearing the threats. The man was reported to be upset, because the helicopter was scaring his horses. When Deputies questioned the man, he said that he thought that the helicopter was from a TV news crew, and they were bothering his animals. The man assured Deputies that he was just upset, and he had no intention of shooting anything. Deputies made sure to remind the man that making these kind of threats could get him into some serious trouble.