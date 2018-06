You can help to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment on Saturday. Festivities are planned from 11 am to 4 pm tomorrow at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco, with live music, activities for the kids, an open house at the lighthouse keeper’s quarters, and guided historical hikes at 11 am and 1 pm. The lighthouse store will be open, along with a small museum with local artifacts. Parking and a shuttle will be available at the Cape D Café, and at the North Head Lighthouse area. The Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse will also be raffling off special prizes. Saturday is also a “Free Day” at Washington State Parks, so no Discover Pass is needed to visit.