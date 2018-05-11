A long-running missing child case in Grays Harbor County took a major turn this week, as it’s reported that hunters have located the remains of Lindsey Baum. Baum, a ten year-old living in McCleary, disappeared on June 26th, 2009, after she had gone to visit a friend. Massive search efforts were conducted, with no success. Searches were also conducted from time to time over the past few years. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office now reports that hunters discovered Baum’s remains in Eastern Washington, in fall of last year. The FBI has conducted tests on those remains, and confirmed that they are those of Lindsey Baum. They say that the remains were found in a very remote area, inaccessible during the winter and early spring. Investigators say that they now plan to go back to square one in the investigation, and they will be scouring the area where the remains were found, to see if any evidence can be found. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office at 1-360-964-1700.