A special guest is scheduled at today’s meeting of the Longview Pioneer Lions, as Lions International District 19-G Governor Mark Mansell is coming for a visit. Local Lions say that Mansell will be speaking at today’s meeting, delivering a message of “opening doors to serving our community.” Mansell’s theme is titled “Unlock Success,” saying that there’s even more potential from local Lions that’s not being tapped into. He’ll be sharing his “Keys to Success” at today’s meeting of the Longview Pioneer Lions, starting at noon at the Longview Eagles, located at 1526 12th Avenue in Longview. The social hour starts at 11 am, lunch and the program will be presented at noon.