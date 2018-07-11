Police departments across the country are working to get noticed through the “Lip Snyc Challenge” that’s making the rounds on Facebook, but the “RickRoll Challenge” involving Kelso Police Officers Kody Joslen, Brian Rominger, Roy Slaven and Andrew Darkos is going viral, with more than 760,000 views and more than 20,000 shares since being posted on Monday. Police and fire agencies across the country are taking part in the “challenge,” posting lip-sync videos from their cars or stations. “Never Gonna Give You Up” is reported to be one of Joslens’ favorite karaoke songs. The Kelso Police Department is challenging the Longview Police Department after posting their video, but the Cowlitz Relay for Life is taking the Lip Sync Challenge one step further. The Relay for Life is challenging all public safety agencies in the county to show up at the Relay for Life in August, and to participate in the LIVE Lip Sync Battle that’s planned for 7 pm on the evening of August 11th. The event will take place at Kelso High School.