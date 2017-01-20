Today is the deadline to get signed up for a course called “Living on the Land,” a course that’s intended to help small-acreage landowners improve their property and protect the environment. WSU Extension is offering this class, helping these landowners deal with the real-life issues that come up as they try to manage their lands. This is a multi-week class, offering information on how to improve the soil, reduce mud and weeds, keep your animals health and reduce chore time. They say that you’ll get practical tips for making a small-acreage farm more efficient and profitable. Classes will run Monday nights at 6 pm, starting on February 6th and going through April 10th. The classes will be held in the Cowlitz County Training Center, located next to the Hall of Justice in Kelso. There is a fee to attend. Call WSU Extension at 577-3014, extension zero to sign up.