Love Overwhelming has until March 31st to move out of its current location in Kelso, as Cowlitz County amends the purchase and sale agreement on the property. The Daily News reports on this latest development regarding the sale of the building at 304 Cowlitz Way. TDN reported that the county cannot purchase the building from its current owners, the Emergency Support Shelter, until the property is empty on April 1st. A 30-day escrow would open on that day, and would run through May 1st. Originally, it was planned for the sale to take place at the end of last year; that was delayed, to avoid putting people out onto the street in the cold of winter. Meanwhile, Love Overwhelming continues to work on finding a new location, looking at the old carpenters’ union building on 14th Avenue in Longview. There are significant issues that would prevent Love Overwhelming from opening as a shelter, including the moratorium that’s currently in place. The current zoning of the building would also preclude its use as an emergency shelter.