The members of Washington’s Congressional delegation are making a pitch to the people, trying to line out the “replacement” for the Affordable Care Act, as the President and Congress make good on promises to repeal the legislation. Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler joined with Dave Reichert, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse in sending a letter to Governor Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, stating their goals as the dismantling of the ACA gets under way. In the letter, Beutler and the others say that everyone should have access to health care coverage, including those with pre-existing conditions. They say that the coverage should protect the patient-doctor relationship, should provide choice and they say that the coverage needs to be affordable. They say that this reform needs to be done “thoughtfully and responsibly,” and that no one should have the rug pulled from underneath them. Beutler and the others say that they’ll be pursuing “long-term, 21st-century solutions that give people access to affordable, quality health care coverage, focused on personalized, patient-centered care