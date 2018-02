The Longview Police Street Crimes Unit arrested three local people on suspicion of meth dealing. A traffic stop at 7th and Frontage Road led to the arrest of Kendall James Russell, 22, of Cathlamet, Casey Wade Powers, 36, of Longview and Breanna Robbins, 26, of Longview. Agents found 12.7 pounds of meth with a street value of $75,000