As reports about attempted Russian hacking of elections continue to circulate, Cowlitz County Elections is trying to reassure local residents that their votes are safe. Cowlitz County Elections Manager Carolyn Fundingsland issued a statement, saying that the votes Washington state and Cowlitz County are safe. Fundingsland makes several points, saying that the voting machine vendor that was hacked is not used in Washington. She also says that Cowlitz County’s election records are protected by a central firewall, along with an IT team that is continually assessing the system for possible threats and vulnerabilities. Fundingsland points out that Washington also uses a paper-based system that has a verifiable audit trail. She also says that the voting system in Washington is “air-gapped,” saying that the tabulation system is NOT connected to the internet or any wireless communication, so it can’t be hacked. Fundingsland says that the national news is disconcerting, but Cowlitz County remains committed to transparent, accessible, secure and accurate elections.