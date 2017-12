Fireworks are legal in the local area on New Year’s Eve only, and the City of Longview now has two stands that are open. One stand is located in the parking lot of the 7th Avenue Walmart store, and in the parking lot of the Safeway store on Ocean Beach Highway. The approved stands will be allowed to sell fireworks until 11 pm on December 31st, and the city is also reminding us all that the legal period for shooting off fireworks is from 6 pm on December 31st to 1 am on New Year’s Day.