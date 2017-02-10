After inches of rain fell in the local area, we’re seeing some localized flooding, including some very high water in the Clatskanie and Vernonia areas. They had to evacuate several people from Clatskanie Park yesterday afternoon, as the Clatskanie River spilled over its banks. Van Road in Clatskanie was closed yesterday afternoon, and barriers were set up to try and keep the water out of downtown businesses. Sandbag stations were also set up.

Several roads in Columbia County were closed yesterday by high water and slides. Oregon Highway 47 continues to be closed south of Clatskanie at Howard Road, after a mudslide came down yesterday morning. A second closure is reported at milepost 51 between Mist and Vernonia, also due to slides. Apiary Road near Rainier is closed because of a failed culvert, and Olson Road in Clatskanie is closed by high water.

At 4 o’clock this morning, the Cowlitz River in Kelso is just over the “Minor Flood” stage of 21.5 feet; the Weather Service says that they expect this to be the high point of this event, and the river is expected to slowly start receding through the day today. High water is reported in the Ostrander Road area, and the Kalama River is also reported to be extremely high, but no road closures are reported in Cowlitz County this morning.