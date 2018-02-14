Brandon Parsons of Kelso lost his leg in October of 2016, severed when the equipment that he was operating as a Washington Department of Transportation employee was hit by a speeding car. Parsons went through multiple surgeries, and required 29 units of blood and blood products to save his life. Parsons survived his injury, and Parsons decided that he should try to give back to the people who had helped to save his life. In November of last year, Parsons organized a Blood Drive, where 34 pints of blood were collected. Parsons continues to donate blood himself, while also planning to host additional blood drives in the future. The Southwest Washington region of the American Red Cross is naming Brandon Parsons of Kelso as one of this year’s “Local Heroes,” to be honored at an upcoming event in Vancouver. Parsons is this year’s “Give Life Hero,” being recognized for his efforts in promoting blood donations. Parsons will be one of the guests of honor at the Hero Awards Breakfast, which is planned for Friday, March 9th at the Vancouver Hilton.