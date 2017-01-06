There are some noteworthy memorial events and life celebrations coming up tomorrow. At 11 tomorrow morning, memorial services will be held for former Speedy Litho owner Jim Wilson, who died on Christmas Day after complications from a stroke. Wilson owned and operated Speedy Litho for more than 30 years, and was also extremely involved in the community. He was a member of the Pioneer Lions, and supported other community groups throughout his career. In lieu of flowers, Wilson’s family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Celebrate Recovery, or to “Extreme Nazarene,” through the Longview Church of the Nazarene.

A Celebration of Life for former Kelso City Council member Alan Slater is planned for tomorrow afternoon at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview. Slater died back on November 18th, at the age of 88. Family members say that he had been battling a number of health problems over the past few years, and finally lost that battle. Slater worked in the building trades for many years, while also serving with Civil Defense. He served on the Kelso City Council for 26 years, including 11 years as Deputy Mayor. Tomorrow’s Celebration of Life starts at 2 pm; Emmanuel Lutheran is located at 2218 Kessler Boulevard in Longview.

Katelynn Armand-Tylka will be honored tomorrow afternoon at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, at a Celebration of Life that will run from 3 to 5 pm. The 24 year-old Kelso High School graduate was shot and killed by her estranged husband on Christmas Day, as she was delivering the infant child to a visitation. James Tylka took the baby inside the home in King City, then came back outside and killed his estranged wife. Tylka died later in a shootout with police. Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg is continuing to recover from gunshot wounds inflicted by Tylka. All are invited to tomorrow’s Celebration; they’re asking that memorial donations be made to the Brynn Armand-Tylka Support account, instead of flowers. Donations can be made on-line or at any On Point Credit Union branch. Get more information on Facebook.