Trained Red Cross volunteers from Longview are joining with others from around the Northwest in heading to the big island of Hawaii, helping to provide support to those who have been displaced by the eruption from the Kilauea Volcano. Along with the Longview volunteers, people from nine other Northwest towns are on the ground, helping communities that have been affected by the evacuations that have been caused by the ongoing eruption. The volunteers are working in disaster relief shelters, they’re providing food and water to evacuees, and they’re delivering health and mental health services to those that have been displaced. So far, the Red Cross has provided more than 3,400 bed nights for displaced residents, along with near 14,000 snacks. They’re also working with the Salvation Army to provide meals to displaced persons. You can help out by going to redcross.org to make a donation.