Male and female students from R. A. Long are facing charges after Friday’s incident at the high school, which went into lockdown after a student reported seeing a handgun in the backpack of the male student. Longview School District officials say that the school went into lockdown at 9:25 pm, after a student reported the gun to school staff. The student who saw the gun reportedly had asked to go to the bathroom, but went to the office and made a report instead. The high school went into full lockdown, while Monticello Middle School, Olympic Elementary School and Discovery High School were put in “exterior lockout.” Multiple police agencies arrived at the school, quickly heading to the classroom where the gun had been seen. The two suspect students were quickly detained, and that’s when officers found that the “handgun” was actually a very realistic-looking airsoft pistol. The students were arrested for bringing a dangerous weapon onto campus, and the lockdown was lifted after about 40 minutes. There were no threats to students or staff, and no injuries were reported. Authorities say that this was an excellent example of “see something-say something,” helping to make sure that dangerous weapons aren’t allowed onto local school campuses.