Former Washington Governor and Commerce Secretary Gary Locke is being chosen to chair a special advisory board for Northwest Innovation Works at the Port of Kalama. Company officials say that this three-member committee will give advice and oversight to Northwest Innovation Works. Along with Locke, the committee will include Choon Fong Shih from the National University of Singapore, and David Sandalow, a fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University in New York. It’s reported that members were chosen for their technical and cultural backgrounds, and their experience in international relations, trade, environmental policy and economic development. Locke says that Northwest Innovation Works is “a company with the right values,” creating new jobs in Washington, while also helping to fight climate change by reducing the use of coal in China. Northwest Innovation Works is building a methanol production facility that will ship the liquid to China, where it will be used in the plastics manufacturing process.