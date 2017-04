A log truck rollover snarled traffic at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge for several hours yesterday afternoon. Longview Police say that the crash happened around noon yesterday, after the loaded log truck was coming off of the bridge, turning eastbound onto Industrial Way. Witnesses report that the truck attempted to make the turn off of the bridge at 10 to 15 miles an hour; they say that the load shifted, and then the truck rolled, despite efforts by the driver to prevent the crash. Traffic was re-routed as the cleanup was conducted, and the driver was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was treated and released. It took about two hours to get the logs cleaned up and to get the truck removed. No citations are being reported at this time.