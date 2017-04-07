On the last Friday of Spring Break, the highly popular go-karts, bumper cars and moped rental shops at Long beach are closed, as the owners of those business are accused of selling drugs. Search warrants were served on Tuesday at Long Beach Mopeds, Long Beach Go Karts, and Long Beach Krazy Kars, wrapping up a multi-month investigation by Long Beach Police. They claim that an informant purchased heroin and meth at the businesses on multiple occasions, after an investigation was opened in fall of last year. Working with multiple police agencies and using drug-sniffing dogs, they claim to have seized heroin, meth, prescription drugs, cash and a stolen motorcycle. “Tony” Merrill, 51, and Doreen Marie Morris, 50, are both being charged with six counts of possessing drugs with intent to deliver. The business licenses for these facilities have been revoked, and they will remain closed until further notice.