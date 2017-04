The hugely popular go-kart, bumper car and moped businesses in Long Beach are shut down today, after Long Beach Police served search warrants on Tuesday, where they allegedly found heroin, meth, pills, cash and a stolen motorcycle. The business owners, Robert A. “Tony” Merrill, 51, and Doreen M. Morris, 50, each face multiple drug counts, while Long Beach Mopeds, Long Beach Go-Karts and Long Beach Krazy Kars are shut down until further notice.