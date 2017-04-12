For the first time this year, Long Beach is open for razor clam digging. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that a five-day dig will open today at Long Beach, with digging allowed on the morning tides through Sunday. WDFW shellfish managers say that the most recent test show that Domoic Acid levels have dropped below safety thresholds, which allows the beach to open for digging. Digging will be allowed on the morning tides through Sunday at Long Beach and Twin Harbors. Copalis and Mocrocks will also alternate, with Copalis open on Thursday and Saturday, while Morocks will be open on Friday and Sunday. WDFW also hopes to have Long Beach open for the Razor Clam Festival, tentatively opening Long Beach and Twin Harbors from Monday, the 24th to Monday, May 1st. That depends on future marine toxin tests, usually done about a week prior to the planned digging times.