A woman from the Toutle area is being directed to the FBI, after the woman reported that she had been scammed by a man who apparently worked her for several years before springing his scheme. The woman contacted the Sheriff’s office yesterday morning, saying that she met a man on-line; over the course of several years, the man told her that he had been in a plane crash, and that he couldn’t leave Germany unless all of his medical bills were paid. The woman says that the man asked if he could use her bank account to cash a $20,000 check, supposedly using the cash to pay his bills. She agreed, and several thousand dollars had been withdrawn before they learned that the check was bogus. The plan now is for the FBI to follow up on the incident. No suspects have been identified at this time.