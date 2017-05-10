New numbers are out about life expectancy in Washington, and while life expectancy is growing across the state, Cowlitz County comes in last in that rate of growth. The study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington shows that life expectancy in King County increased by six years between 1980 and 2014, coming in at 81.37 years. In Cowlitz County, life expectancy increased by only three years, with the average life span of 77.51 years. Several factors were identified in the number discrepancies; leaders include obesity, smoking and a lack of exercise. The study authors also say that socioeconomic factors also play a role, with education, income and race ranked next in importance as life span factors. Access to quality health care was ranked third as a factor in life expectancy, saying that “health insurance is a very important and very strong determinant. At this point, it’s not known if this study will have any impact on the discussions going on in Washington, D. C., as Congress grapples with its goal of repealing and replacing Obamacare.