Thousands are expected to put their names in the bucket as Local 21 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union announces its first job lottery since 2011. Ads were recently posted in the Daily News, announcing the availability of a limited number of “unidentified casual” positions. These are basically on-call positions, bringing in extra help when there aren’t enough regular longshoremen at the hiring hall. It’s irregular work that can be highly strenuous and highly dangerous, but it also does get a person started on the road to becoming a regular longshoreman. About 5,000 people entered the last lottery conducted by the ILWU; the drawing for this next lottery will be held in the middle of next month.