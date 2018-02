The Longview School Board meets this evening, starting at 5:50 pm with the swearing-in of Don Wiitala. He was selected to replace Richard Lord, who recently resigned from the Longview School Board for work reasons. The regular meeting will start at 6 pm, and will be highlighted by the presentation of the ESD 112’s School of Distinction Award for R. A. Long High School. The School Safety Report will also be presented at this evening’s meeting, which is being held at the Longview School District office, located on Lilac Street, right next to R. A. Long High School.